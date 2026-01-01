46,965 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 644.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 29.8% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 47.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 98.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 448,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 222,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $93,062,471.04. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,254.48. The trade was a 99.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $35,930,054.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,254.48. The trade was a 98.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $189,800,291 over the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE BROS opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 122.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.68.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

