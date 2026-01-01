Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Trims Position in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $300,249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $586,417,000 after buying an additional 1,002,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 477.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,880,000 after acquiring an additional 654,170 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 161.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 860,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,388,000 after purchasing an additional 531,041 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in VeriSign by 71.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,202,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,098,000 after purchasing an additional 500,223 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.67.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $242.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $203.66 and a one year high of $310.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.63.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $125,285.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,609 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,462.63. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 423,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,341,930.75. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,839 shares of company stock worth $12,042,404. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

