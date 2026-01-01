Ninety One North America Inc. Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $47,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.42.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $257.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.18 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.27.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

