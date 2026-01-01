Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK is Ninety One North America Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,108 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 4.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Autodesk worth $94,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,963,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,489,675,000 after acquiring an additional 180,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,086,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,122,631,000 after purchasing an additional 174,247 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,831,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,241,000 after purchasing an additional 88,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,730,415,000 after buying an additional 734,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,338,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,652,523,000 after buying an additional 191,448 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autodesk from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $296.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

