Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 886,214 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,377,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 886,214 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up about 1.7% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vale worth $36,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vale by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 97,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 529,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 55,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 401,614 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at about $20,754,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 197.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 59,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 39,791 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Vale had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 14.69%.The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.2331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VALE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vale from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Vale to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

