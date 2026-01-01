Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 12,963 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $26,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 767,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,142,000 after buying an additional 175,625 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 324,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $383.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 118.48% and a net margin of 18.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

