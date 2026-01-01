Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 8,711 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.2% during the first quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 379,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,363,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41,253 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $73.61 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna set a $87.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

