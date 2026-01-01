Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $48.69 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,788 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $48,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 509.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

