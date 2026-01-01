Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Price Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.86 and last traded at $75.1370. Approximately 153,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,151,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.82.

Key Stores Impacting Corcept Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Corcept Therapeutics this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 50.4%

The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.29.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $1,590,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,526.08. This represents a 71.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $397,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,329.81. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 196,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,474,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 163.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 598.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company’s scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company’s flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing’s syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

