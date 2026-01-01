AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,249 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 11,860 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,066 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,066 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

SIXJ opened at $34.28 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $147.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF by 215,324.7% during the second quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 174,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 174,413 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 63,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan\u002FJul ETF (SIXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. SIXJ was launched on Dec 31, 2021 and is managed by Allianz.

