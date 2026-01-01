Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Short Interest Update

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 862,838 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 674,785 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,696 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,696 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 60,903,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,991 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 61.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,570,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,543,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 701.5% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,568 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Leslie’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley set a $3.50 price target on Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho set a $5.00 price target on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Leslie’s Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.32.

About Leslie’s

Leslie’s, Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) is the largest direct-to-consumer retailer of swimming pool supplies and related equipment in the United States. Through a network of more than 900 company-operated stores and a robust e-commerce platform, the company offers a comprehensive range of pool chemicals, cleaning tools, pumps, filters, heaters and pool accessories. In addition to product retailing, Leslie’s provides in-store and in-home water testing services, equipment installation, repair and ongoing maintenance programs designed to support both residential and commercial pool owners.

Founded in 1963 in North Miami Beach, Florida, Leslie’s has grown from a single neighborhood pool-supply shop into a national specialty retailer.

