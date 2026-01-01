Defence (LON:ALRT) Shares Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

Defence Holdings (LON:ALRT – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.73 and last traded at GBX 1.96. Approximately 117,943,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 70,318,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.12.

Defence Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

Defence (LON:ALRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Defence Company Profile

Headquartered in London, Defence Holdings PLC is a publicly listed company trading under the stock ticker (ALRT) dedicated to delivering high-performance defence and security solutions for the UK and European markets. Leveraging deep capital-markets expertise and a network of technology partners, the Company intends to develop and acquire advanced sensors, AI-driven analytics, secure communications and autonomous platforms that enhance the operational advantage of its customers across land, sea, air, space and cyber domains.

