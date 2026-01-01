Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 12.1% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) fell 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.20 and last traded at GBX 12.05. 277,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 277,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.70.

Videndum Trading Down 12.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.82.

About Videndum

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises. Our product portfolio includes camera supports, video transmission systems and monitors, live streaming solutions, smartphone accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lighting, mobile power, bags, backgrounds and motion control, audio capture and noise reduction equipment.

