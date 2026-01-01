Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.0750. Approximately 969,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,710,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.35 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $405.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.03 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 97.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 91.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCO) is a global leader in out-of-home advertising, offering a wide range of static and digital displays across high-traffic environments. The company’s portfolio encompasses traditional roadside billboards, street furniture panels, transit advertising on buses and rail systems, and rapidly expanding digital networks. By combining broad geographic reach with state-of-the-art digital technology, Clear Channel Outdoor enables brands to engage consumers at key moments during their daily journeys.

Founded as a spin-off from Clear Channel Communications in 2005, Clear Channel Outdoor traces its origins to the early development of outdoor advertising in North America.

