Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Chevron by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $152.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $306.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.68. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.95 and its 200-day moving average is $152.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

