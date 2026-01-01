Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Stock Price Up 4% – Still a Buy?

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.4150.

AAVVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Natl Bk Canada downgraded Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Advantage Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Montney formation of western Canada. The company holds and operates an extensive land position across northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta, where it employs multi-stage fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques to optimize recovery from low-permeability reservoirs. Advantage Energy’s asset portfolio is structured to deliver stable gas production alongside enhanced liquids yields, supporting its strategy of balancing volume growth with cash-flow generation.

Advantage Energy’s operations are anchored in its core Montney acreage, where it has established several gas processing and compression facilities to gather, treat and market its production.

