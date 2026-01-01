John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Short Interest Up 28.3% in December

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,689 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 9,890 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHMU. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000.

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (JHMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Utilities index. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide tax-exempt income. JHMU was launched on Oct 31, 2023 and is issued by John Hancock.

