Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.3333.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NIC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.73 per share, with a total value of $347,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,912.50. This trade represents a 12.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,801.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,580.48. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have bought a total of 3,370 shares of company stock valued at $390,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 71.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 45.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIC opened at $121.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.81. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $97.90 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.83 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 26.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank, it provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations across northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company’s branch network, digital banking platform and commercial lending centers support its focus on community banking and regional growth.

The company offers deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

