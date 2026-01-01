Boss Energy (ASX:BOE) Insider Matthew (Matt) Dusci Purchases 29,240 Shares

Boss Energy Limited (ASX:BOE – Get Free Report) insider Matthew (Matt) Dusci bought 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of A$40,058.80.

Matthew (Matt) Dusci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boss Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Matthew (Matt) Dusci bought 7,660 shares of Boss Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.31 per share, with a total value of A$10,034.60.

Boss Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 55.93, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.63.

About Boss Energy

Boss Energy Limited is a multi-asset energy company primarily focused on the development of its 100%-owned Honeymoon Uranium Project, South Australia. Boss Energy also has an interest in the Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas, USA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boss Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boss Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.