Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Insider Jonathan Rosset Acquires 35,000 Shares

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Rosset purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$26,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 655,000 shares in the company, valued at C$497,800. This trade represents a 5.65% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 29th, Jonathan Rosset acquired 26,500 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$21,200.00.
Azimut Exploration Stock Down 2.6%
Shares of Azimut Exploration stock opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.47 million, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$0.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.
