Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (QQQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1384 per share on Friday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance

QQQY opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy. The secondary objective of the fund is to seek limited exposure to the performance of the index. QQQY was launched on Sep 14, 2023 and is issued by Defiance.

