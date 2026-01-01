Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (QQQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1384 per share on Friday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance
QQQY opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile
