MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) Insider Christopher Marlett Purchases 4,387 Shares

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Marlett purchased 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $14,696.45. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 166,720 shares in the company, valued at $558,512. This trade represents a 2.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MDB Capital Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ MDBH opened at $3.26 on Thursday. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78.

Get MDB Capital alerts:

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDB Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDB Capital stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MDB Capital Holdings, LLC ( NASDAQ:MDBH Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of MDB Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MDB Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, MDB Capital presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB Capital

About MDB Capital

(Get Free Report)

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.