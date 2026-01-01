CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 2nd

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 5.8% increase from CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Price Performance
OWNS stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.
CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Company Profile
