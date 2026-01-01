CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 2nd

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 5.8% increase from CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Price Performance

OWNS stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Company Profile

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities. OWNS was launched on Jul 26, 2021 and is managed by Impact Shares.

