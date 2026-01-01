Agree Realty Corporation $ADC Shares Sold by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University lowered its position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,593 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 158.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, insider Craig Erlich purchased 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,502.40. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 52,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,610.64. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 25,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,093.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 553,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,986,017. The trade was a 4.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,514 shares of company stock worth $2,879,296. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ADC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.32.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

