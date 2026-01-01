Mather Group LLC. Lowers Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,627,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,839 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $51,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Croban acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,958,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,175,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,182,000 after acquiring an additional 144,046 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,136,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,024 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 261,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 9.7%

DFIS opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation. DFIS was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.