Mather Group LLC. Sells 30,787 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,787 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Clifford Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $412.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $426.80.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

