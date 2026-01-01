Accel Entertainment (ACEL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) recently:
- 12/29/2025 – Accel Entertainment had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Accel Entertainment had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/16/2025 – Accel Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Accel Entertainment had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Accel Entertainment had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/5/2025 – Accel Entertainment was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.
- 12/5/2025 – Accel Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/5/2025 – Accel Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2025 – Accel Entertainment had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Accel Entertainment had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Accel Entertainment had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – Accel Entertainment had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/5/2025 – Accel Entertainment had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $279,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 223,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,880.65. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,045.50. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $723,600 in the last 90 days. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Founded in 2005, Accel Entertainment has built a network that spans multiple states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa.
