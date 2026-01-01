Accel Entertainment (ACEL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) recently:

12/29/2025 – Accel Entertainment had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Accel Entertainment had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – Accel Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Accel Entertainment had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Accel Entertainment had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/5/2025 – Accel Entertainment was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

12/5/2025 – Accel Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Accel Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Citizens Jmp. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Accel Entertainment had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Accel Entertainment had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Accel Entertainment had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Accel Entertainment had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/5/2025 – Accel Entertainment had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $279,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 223,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,880.65. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,045.50. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $723,600 in the last 90 days. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accel Entertainment, Inc is a Chicago-based gaming and entertainment company specializing in the provision of regulated electronic gaming terminals and related management services to licensed establishments across the United States. The company’s core offerings include video gaming terminals (VGTs), digital payment solutions, player loyalty programs and compliance support, all designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency for bars, restaurants, truck stops and convenience stores.

Founded in 2005, Accel Entertainment has built a network that spans multiple states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Iowa.

