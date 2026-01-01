Mather Group LLC. Buys 13,568 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $21,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

ITM opened at $47.17 on Thursday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

