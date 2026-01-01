Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 498,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,817 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,490.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Zacks Research raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation is a global branded foods company primarily engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of value-added, high-quality meat and food products. The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including refrigerated and frozen meats, pantry staples, specialty foods and shelf-stable items. Through manufacturing facilities located across North America and international markets, Hormel Foods supplies retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

Among its best-known brands, Hormel Foods produces SPAM® canned meats, Jennie-O® turkey products, Skippy® peanut butter and Applegate® natural and organic meats.

