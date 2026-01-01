Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Mather Group LLC.’s 10th Largest Position

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $234,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 171,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,284,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $487.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

