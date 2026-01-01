Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $11.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 174,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $10,304,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.3223 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

