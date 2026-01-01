Mather Group LLC. Has $201.56 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,479,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,081 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $201,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 79,261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,644,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 490,637 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 35,830 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $28.14.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

