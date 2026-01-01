Mather Group LLC. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,628 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4%

EFA stock opened at $96.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $97.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.