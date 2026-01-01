Mather Group LLC. Has $524.61 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,972,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,135 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 5.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $524,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the MSCI Pacific Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.