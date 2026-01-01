JDM Financial Group LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,316,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,321,000 after acquiring an additional 735,931 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 942,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 551,950 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 399.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 594,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 475,718 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,074,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,741,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,059,000 after purchasing an additional 290,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.35 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.24.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3711 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.