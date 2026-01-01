Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.00, but opened at $73.10. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 2,240 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. BTIG Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zealand Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZLDPF

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 14.10.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 71.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark?based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide?based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand’s pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.