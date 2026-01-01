Short Interest in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Expands By 38.9%

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 127,188 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 91,595 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,623 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $237,000.

Get iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $48.36.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking current income, some capital preservation and an opportunity for moderate to low capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.