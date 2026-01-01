Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.57, but opened at $18.12. Japan Tob shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 4,471 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Japan Tob from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Japan Tob in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Japan Tob has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Japan Tob Price Performance

Japan Tob Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Japan Tobacco Inc (OTC: JAPAY) is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company’s core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed?food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

