Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.3950, but opened at $37.1401. Nomura Research Institute shares last traded at $37.1401, with a volume of 9,767 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRILY. Zacks Research lowered Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 12.96%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

