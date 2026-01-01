Short Interest in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Expands By 40.1%

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,402 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the November 30th total of 17,418 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,333 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,333 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLS opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1535 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE: JLS) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily invests in U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks to generate current income with the potential for capital appreciation by allocating assets across a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, adjustable-rate mortgage securities and mortgage servicing rights. To enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage through repurchase agreements, preferred shares or other financing arrangements.

Since its inception in July 2006, Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has focused on navigating various interest-rate and credit-cycle environments through active duration management and credit analysis.

