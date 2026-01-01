Short Interest in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Expands By 38.4%

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,563 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the November 30th total of 17,744 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 162,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of FTHY stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: FTHY) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a diversified term fund. Scheduled to terminate in 2027, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a portfolio of fixed-income securities. It operates under the management of First Trust Advisors L.P., a subsidiary of First Trust, and utilizes professional research and risk-management processes to construct its holdings.
The fund primarily invests in U.S.
