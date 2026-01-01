Short Interest in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Expands By 38.4%

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,563 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the November 30th total of 17,744 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 162,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FTHY stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHY. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 21.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 441,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 78,094 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 41.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 73,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 1,168,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: FTHY) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a diversified term fund. Scheduled to terminate in 2027, the fund seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation through a portfolio of fixed-income securities. It operates under the management of First Trust Advisors L.P., a subsidiary of First Trust, and utilizes professional research and risk-management processes to construct its holdings.

The fund primarily invests in U.S.

