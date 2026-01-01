Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2026

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJYGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.78, but opened at $25.70. Spectris shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 145 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Spectris to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spectris

Spectris Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59.

About Spectris

(Get Free Report)

Spectris PLC (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) is a UK?based provider of precision instrumentation, controls and data analytics solutions serving industrial and scientific markets worldwide. Through a portfolio of specialist brands, the company designs, manufactures and supplies measurement and testing equipment that enables customers to characterize materials, monitor processes and optimize performance across a wide range of applications.

The company’s product offerings include analytical instruments for materials characterization, sensor-based measurement systems, test and measurement platforms, and software for data acquisition and process analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.