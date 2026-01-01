Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.78, but opened at $25.70. Spectris shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 145 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Spectris to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Spectris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spectris

Spectris Price Performance

About Spectris

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59.

(Get Free Report)

Spectris PLC (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) is a UK?based provider of precision instrumentation, controls and data analytics solutions serving industrial and scientific markets worldwide. Through a portfolio of specialist brands, the company designs, manufactures and supplies measurement and testing equipment that enables customers to characterize materials, monitor processes and optimize performance across a wide range of applications.

The company’s product offerings include analytical instruments for materials characterization, sensor-based measurement systems, test and measurement platforms, and software for data acquisition and process analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.