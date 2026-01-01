Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.78, but opened at $25.70. Spectris shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 145 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Zacks Research raised Spectris to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Spectris Price Performance
About Spectris
Spectris PLC (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) is a UK?based provider of precision instrumentation, controls and data analytics solutions serving industrial and scientific markets worldwide. Through a portfolio of specialist brands, the company designs, manufactures and supplies measurement and testing equipment that enables customers to characterize materials, monitor processes and optimize performance across a wide range of applications.
The company’s product offerings include analytical instruments for materials characterization, sensor-based measurement systems, test and measurement platforms, and software for data acquisition and process analytics.
