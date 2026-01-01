American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.4559.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $10,917,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,718,224 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,598,000 after purchasing an additional 536,978 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.