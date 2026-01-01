Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.9545.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. National Bankshares set a $92.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,725.84. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,465 shares of company stock worth $3,804,610. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $85.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.00. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.