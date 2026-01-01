FundX Conservative ETF (XRLX) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.28 on January 2nd

FundX Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLXGet Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.2751 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 277.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

FundX Conservative ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FundX Conservative ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. FundX Conservative ETF has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $47.54.

FundX Conservative ETF Company Profile

The fundX Investment Conservative ETF (XRLX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through a conservative portfolio of equity and fixed income securities perceived to be in sync with market leaders. XRLX was launched on Jan 7, 2002 and is issued by FundX.

Featured Stories

