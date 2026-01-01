PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PRFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:PRFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 4.2% increase from PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.4%

PRFD stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

About PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Preferred And Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PRFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US All Capital Securities index. The fund is actively managed to invest in a broad basket of preferred and capital securities issued by US and foreign companies. Portfolio holdings are of varying credit quality and maturity. PRFD was launched on Jan 18, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

