PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PRFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:PRFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 4.2% increase from PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.
PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.4%
PRFD stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $53.00.
About PIMCO Preferred and Capital Securities Active Exchange-Traded Fund
