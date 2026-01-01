Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12 on January 2nd

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1249 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 34.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA:BOUT opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.08. Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45.

About Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF

The Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD Breakout Stocks Total Return index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed stocks that are likely to breakout, as determined by technical analysis. Holdings are weighted by a mix of fundamental and technical factors BOUT was launched on Sep 13, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

