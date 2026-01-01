Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF (JULJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on January 2nd

Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4192 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 27.9% increase from Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JULJ opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

About Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – July (JULJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULJ was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

