UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UiPath Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. UiPath has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.10.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.46 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 66,665 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $999,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 690,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,785. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $2,093,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 368,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,526.12. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,921,368 shares of company stock valued at $31,751,023. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UiPath by 17.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in UiPath by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 313,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

