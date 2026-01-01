UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Holdings Trimmed by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 84,600 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.54.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $330.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.44. The company has a market cap of $299.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

